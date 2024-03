Cross-Border Love: YouTuber Diwakar Kumar Engaged to Iranian Woman Faiza in Uttar Pradesh; Watch Video

Diwakar Kumar, a YouTuber and influencer from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, recently got engaged to 24-year-old Faiza, an Iranian resident. Faiza, along with her father, came to India on a 20-day visa and is currently staying at Diwakar's house in Moradabad.

The couple plans to tie the knot as soon as the legal formalities are completed in India. Their unique love story has become a topic of discussion in the entire area. Diwakar Kumar, a travel blogger, first connected with Faiza three years ago on Instagram. Over time, their relationship blossomed, and Diwakar travelled to Iran to meet her.

During his visit, he immersed himself in Persian language and Iranian culture, and he also taught Faiza Hindi. According to reports, Diwakar and Faiza initially met on Instagram, and Faiza hails from Hamedan, Iran.