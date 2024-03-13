CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Wins Hearts Again: Viral Video Shows Touching Moment with Elderly Fan | Watch

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 13, 2024 05:20 PM2024-03-13T17:20:28+5:302024-03-13T17:21:47+5:30

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni continues to win hearts on and off the field. A recent video doing ...

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Wins Hearts Again: Viral Video Shows Touching Moment with Elderly Fan | Watch | CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Wins Hearts Again: Viral Video Shows Touching Moment with Elderly Fan | Watch

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Wins Hearts Again: Viral Video Shows Touching Moment with Elderly Fan | Watch

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni continues to win hearts on and off the field. A recent video doing the rounds on social media shows Dhoni's enduring popularity, this time with a fan from a different generation.

According to reports, the video shot during an IPL 2024 ad shoot, captures Dhoni's heartwarming interaction with an elderly woman. Her excitement as she poses for a picture with the legendary cricketer is infectious, with the crowd cheering them on in the background.

Read Also | RCB Drops Major Hint About Name Change of Franchise Ahead of IPL 2024 Season; Watch Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to lead the team in the upcoming IPL 2024, commencing on May 22. The defending champions CSK will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Date

Match

Venue

Time

Mar 22

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

8:00 PM

Mar 26

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

7:30 PM

Mar 31

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Visakhapatnam

7:30 PM

Apr 5

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

7:30 PM

 

Read Also | IPL 2024 Schedule: Check Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Team Squads, Match Timings, and Venue Details

Open in app
Tags :Ms DhoniCricket NewsChennai Super KingsIPL 2024Viral video