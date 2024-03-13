CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Wins Hearts Again: Viral Video Shows Touching Moment with Elderly Fan | Watch

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni continues to win hearts on and off the field. A recent video doing the rounds on social media shows Dhoni's enduring popularity, this time with a fan from a different generation.

According to reports, the video shot during an IPL 2024 ad shoot, captures Dhoni's heartwarming interaction with an elderly woman. Her excitement as she poses for a picture with the legendary cricketer is infectious, with the crowd cheering them on in the background.

Ms Dhoni 🥺 Emotion for every generation 🥺♥️pic.twitter.com/oCpqoMqwjo — Msdian 𝕏 (@Msdian4lifetime) March 13, 2024

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to lead the team in the upcoming IPL 2024, commencing on May 22. The defending champions CSK will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Date Match Venue Time Mar 22 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 8:00 PM Mar 26 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM Mar 31 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Visakhapatnam 7:30 PM Apr 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM

