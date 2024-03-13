RCB Drops Major Hint About Name Change of Franchise Ahead of IPL 2024 Season; Watch Video

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise is reportedly considering a minor name change ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Despite boasting a strong lineup over the years, RCB has struggled to clinch the IPL trophy. Their closest brushes with victory came in the 2009 and 2016 editions, where they finished as runners-up against the Deccan Chargers and under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, respectively.

The franchise has hinted at the potential name change through a video shared on their official social media handle. The reveal is scheduled to take place at the RCB Unbox event on March 19. While the new name has not been officially confirmed, speculation suggests that Royal Challengers Bangalore might rebrand to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, keeping the acronym RCB intact.

The stage is set for the season opener where RCB will face off against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL schedule for the first leg has been announced, with RCB set to host three home matches initially. Following an away game, they will welcome Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to their home ground.

Here's a look at the schedule for RCB's first four matches in IPL 2024:

Date Time (IST) Match Venue March 22, 2024 07:30 PM CSK v RCB MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai March 25, 2024 07:30 PM RCB v SRH M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 29, 2024 07:30 PM RCB v KKR M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 02, 2024 07:30 PM RCB v LSG M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 06, 2024 07:30 PM RR v RCB Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

However, the complete schedule for the remaining matches will be finalized after the date for the Lok Sabha polls is confirmed.

