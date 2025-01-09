Delhi Employee's Resignation Email Goes Viral for 'One of the Finest Reasons'

A resignation email sent by an employee to the Human Resources (HR) Department of a Delhi-based company has gone viral for what many are calling “one of the finest reasons.” Rishabh Singh, co-founder of EngineerHub, an online platform for engineering students, shared a screenshot of the resignation letter in a post on X. The email, titled "Resignation Letter," humorously yet poignantly outlines the employee's frustrations.

Email Reads:

Dear HR, After two wonderful years of dedication and hard work, it seems my salary has remained as frozen as my hopes for an increment. I really wanted to Pre-book iQ00 13 at just 51,999 on 5th December but with this salary it's not possible. I'm worried how will my career move fast, if I don't have enough salary to buy fastest phone in India? Therefore, I've decided it's time to seek opportunities where growth isn't just a buzzword. My last working day will be 04 December 2024, and I'll ensure a smooth handover. Thank you for the experience and all the memories.

One of the finest reason for Resignation 😃 pic.twitter.com/0Gwtpcxxje — Rishabh Singh (@merishabh_singh) January 7, 2025

The resignation letter quickly gained traction on social media, with users sharing their thoughts on the employee's mix of frustration and wit. One user commented, “Give him the phone and keep him,” while another remarked, “It was so smooth.” As the internet continues to buzz about the viral post, it highlights how humor can bring attention to serious issues, sparking both laughter and reflection.

