Delivery boy becomes software engineer

A man from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has shared his inspiring story on social media. Delivery boy Sheikh Abdul Sathar has got a job as a software engineer in a company. His success story has inspired many. Sheikh Abdul Sathar has shared his success story on social media. Abdul shared the post from his LinkedIn profile and shared his journey from Delivery Boy to Software Engineer. He wrote in the post, I am a delivery boy who dreams. I wanted to support my family financially. Because my father is a contract worker. So we were financially not well. I was very shy at first, but being a delivery boy taught me a lot.'

Later, Sheikh Abdul Sathar wrote in the post, '"I wanted to contribute financially as soon as I can. Because my father is a contract worker. So we only had just enough money to get by. I was very shy initially, but being a delivery boy I learned many things. One day, I got casual advice to learn coding. My friend told me about a course and insisted that I join it. I took his suggestion seriously and spent my mornings learning to code. From 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM, I did my deliveries," Sathar wrote.

"Soon I was able to build web applications on my own.I did a few projects and started applying for companies. My delivery boy experience helped me build communication skills," he added.

Later Sathar also built coding skills at NxtWave. After that, he cracked the interview at Probe Information Services Pvt Ltd (Probe42) and became a software engineer.

Netizens liked Sheikh Abdul Sathar's post. Many users commented on his post and wished him well.