Dog Attack in Telangana: Mother Saves Child from Stray Dogs in Karimnagar; Netizens Praise Her As CCTV Video Goes Viral

Dog menace increasing in India as reports of stray dogs killing and injuring children making headlines. A recent incident came to light on Monday after a CCTV of a fearless woman saving her child from the jaws of stray dogs made rounds on social media websites.

The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday evening, September 20, in Telangana's Karimnagar district. In a viral video, a burkha-clad woman was seen walking with her child near the residential society, which was certainly attacked by a pack of stray dogs. She grabbed her child and tried hackling dogs with her hands; during this, she fell on the road. However, she was seen getting up and entering the gate of the building. Seeing this, pedestrians and bystanders ran to rescue her.

Meanwhile, the woman received praise on social media after her video went viral. Reacting to the viral video, one social media user said, "Salute to mother 🫡 Where are dog lovers now? Aur dalo kutto ko roti."

"A mother can go so many extra miles to protect their kids from any situations. Salute and love to every mother in this world," one more wrote.

On September 9, a 10-month-old boy was bitten to death by stray dogs in Nizamabad's Bodan constituency. The incident took place when the child's mother left near the bus stand near the washroom.