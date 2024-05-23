Dombivli: Dog Rescued After 3-Hour Struggle with Plastic Jar, PAWS Comes to the Rescue (Watch Video)

A tragic incident happened near the Dombivli MIDC area when a stray dog got a plastic jar stuck in its mouth. Former corporator Nandu Thosar took prompt action upon being informed by locals. He quickly contacted the helpline of the PAWS (Plant & Animals Welfare Society) organization for help. Nilesh Bhanage from PAWS responded swiftly, organizing staff and sending an ambulance within 20 minutes.Mahesh Salunkhe, a PAWS member, hurried to the scene and skillfully caught the distressed dog using a catcher. With precision, he opened the jar, saving the helpless animal's life.

The residents of the MIDC society had been seeking help since morning, and Nandu's timely call to PAWS, the oldest organization in Thane district, was crucial in saving the dog's life, which was in danger after three hours of distress. Anuradha Ramaswamy, a PAWS trustee, stressed the importance of citizens avoiding plastic use and urged them not to litter the streets with plastic waste.

Stray dog rescued by PAWS after 3 hours with a jar stuck on its face in Dombivli MIDC.



Watch 📽️#StrayDog#Dombivli#Dog | @NirmeetiPpic.twitter.com/KYFJn9Cy1W — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 23, 2024

Nilesh Bhanage advocated for the installation of earthen or cement water-filled pots for animals and birds in every society to promote their well-being.This incident recalls a similar situation three years ago in Gorepada, Badlapur, where a leopard cub wandered for three days with its face stuck in a jar. Through relentless efforts, PAWS, along with other organizations and the forest department, successfully rescued the cub, underscoring the vital role such organizations play in wildlife conservation and animal welfare.