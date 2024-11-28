Dosa Seller Earns Rs 6 Lakh Per Month, But 'Pays No Income Tax'; Netizens React to Viral Post

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user named Naveen Kopparam revealed that a dosa (particularly a South Indian food) seller near his house makes over Rs 20,000 daily, which is equal to Rs 6 lakh a month. The vendor monthly takes almost Rs 3-3.5 lakh monthly after deducting expenses.

The post on X has erupted in discussion on social media about the earnings and tax rules in India. The viral post has sparked debate about the advantages of vendors and salaried employees.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Rs 8 Crore Cruise Launched on Tehri Lake With Modern Amenities and 12 Tourist Rooms (Watch Video).

Kopparam in post on X said, "A street food dosa vendor near my home makes 20k on an average daily, totalling up to 6 lakhs a month. exclude all the expenses, he earns 3-3.5 lakhs a month. doesn’t pay single rupee in income tax."

A street food dosa vendor near my home makes 20k on an average daily, totalling up to 6 lakhs a month.



exclude all the expenses, he earns 3-3.5 lakhs a month.



doesn’t pay single rupee in income tax.



but a salaried employee earning 60k a month ends up paying 10% of his earning. — Naveen Kopparam (@naveenkopparam) November 26, 2024

This post caught the attention of social media users, who thought about their jobs. A dosa seller earned 300,000 per month and did not have to pay any taxation amount, while an employee of a private company earned 60,000 per month and had to pay 10% of their income as tax.

Naveen Kopparam added, "but a salaried employee earning 60k a month ends up paying 10% of his earning."

One user wrote, "Before we get down there …

What about doctors, lawyers, tea shops, garages and those traders in the commercial areas of the city

Many of them go on foreign vacations, renovate their homes & buy a new vehicle every year but no taxes paid

How and why?"

Before we get down there …



What about doctors, lawyers, tea shops, garages and those traders in the commercial areas of the city



Many of them go on foreign vacations, renovate their homes & buy a new vehicle every year but no taxes paid



How and why? — Rebel (@RebelloAnil) November 26, 2024

Another user added, "They don't get corporate insurance , hard to get car /home / bike loans , no PF , no assured income + he probably pays more GST than Income tax of 60k earning software engg. English speaking twitteratti shld comedown from highhorse as if country is running bcoz they file itr."

They don't get corporate insurance , hard to get car /home / bike loans , no PF , no assured income + he probably pays more GST than Income tax of 60k earning software engg. English speaking twitteratti shld comedown from highhorse as if country is running bcoz they file itr — ಕಲಿ (@_Asynchronus) November 26, 2024

One user commented, "That is the problem. When UPI was introduced & due to demonetisation became pretty much common than i had thought now Government has direct data unlike major cash payments earlier so it will be easy to bring the street vendors in the ambit of income tax but the govt never followed through & is just happy with increase in 0 income ITRs."