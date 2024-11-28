Uttarakhand: Rs 8 Crore Cruise Launched on Tehri Lake With Modern Amenities and 12 Tourist Rooms (Watch Video)

Adventure enthusiasts and thrill seekers now have an exciting new experience awaiting them at Tehri Lake, where a state-of-the-art cruise boat has been launched. Designed with all modern facilities, including 12 rooms, a restaurant, and toilets, the cruise offers tourists a unique opportunity to enjoy the scenic beauty of the region while indulging in luxury.

The cruise boat operates between Koti Colony and the Dobra-Chanthi Bridge, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the serene natural surroundings and adventurous activities. Previously, floating huts were available for tourists in the lake, but now the cruise offers the added option of overnight stays in a lavish setting.

The cruise was developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, incorporating a design inspired by the traditional houses of the hilly region. It took three years to construct and was completed by a private company in collaboration with the Tourism Department at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.

Currently operating on a trial basis, the cruise will soon open for bookings. Additionally, Tehri Lake hosts over 100 boats that cater to various adventure activities such as parasailing, jet skiing, and speed boating, enhancing the thrill of visiting the area. Plans are also underway to establish new boat points at Dobra-Chanthi and Peepaldali.

Tehri Lake, a man-made reservoir located at an altitude of 1,700 metres, was formed during the construction of the Tehri Dam, which diverted the Bhagirathi River’s water to fill the dam. Since then, the lake has become a prime destination for boating and adventure tourism, attracting visitors seeking peace and excitement amidst nature.

Tourists, including those from Delhi NCR, frequent Tehri Lake for its adventure sports and scenic beauty. Located approximately three hours from Dehradun, it provides on-the-spot ticketing for activities, making it a convenient getaway for travellers.