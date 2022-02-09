Dreams have no age limit! Man buys new car at the age of 83, check out his story

When a person starts earning money, he has many dreams of owning a house, owning a car. Often it takes a long time to get it despite your efforts. An example of this is when an 83-year-old man went to a car showroom for the first time and bought a new car. You will surely be moved by his story.

Check out their story below:

"All my life, giving my kids the best education and providing for the family has been my only priority. And so, even though I’ve always been passionate about cars, I only bought second-hand cars to save money. Over the years, we lived comfortably; my wife and I raised our kids and saw them settle! We even became grandparents to 6 grandchildren.

Then, 6 months ago, when I thought of buying yet another second-hand car, my kids told me 'Papa, iss baar nayi gaadi le lo! You've deserved one your whole life!' I knew my kids were right and I casually said, 'Chalo, theek hai!' At 83, I was finally going to own a new car– I felt as excited as a teenager!

My family booked a car for me– they told me it would be delivered in a few weeks, but I didn’t know when exactly.

And then on 16th January, on my grandson's 25th birthday, we went out for lunch and then for a drive after. But instead of going home, I realized we were driving towards the car showroom! When I asked, ‘Yeh kya ho raha hai?' My children got me out of the car and I saw my new car parked in front of me. Everyone started laughing; I was completely surprised!

We cut a cake and then…I took everyone for a drive! The feeling of owning my own new car at 83 was indescribable; it was one of the most memorable days of my life!

And now, I behave like a child with a new toy; I drive my car everywhere! Every week, I drive to visit my daughter, and next month, I'm planning on driving to Lonavala to spend time with my friends!

Even though my grandson turned 25 that day, aisa lag raha hai jawaani ke din mere shuru hue hai!"