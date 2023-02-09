Ek Tarfa Pyaar Cake: This Bakery's Hilarious Valentine's Day Menu is unmissable

A photo of a Valentine’s Day menu at a bakery has gone viral on social media. A bakery named Raja Bakery has a special menu for Valentine’s Day. The baker is selling a variety of cakes including Girlfriend cake, Mera Babu cake, Pehla Pyaar cake, Ek Tarfa Pyaar cake, Pyaar Mein Dhoka cake, Harami Dosti cake, Single Ke Liye cake and Boyfriend cake.

Each cake on the menu is dedicated to different shades of relationships. Since being shared, the post has garnered over 12.9K likes and several comments. In no time, internet users flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions. Meanwhile, an appeal by India’s animal welfare department asking citizens to mark Valentine’s Day this year not as a celebration of romance but as “Cow Hug Day” to better promote Hindu values has been ridiculed on social media.In a statement, the Animal Welfare Board of India on Wednesday said “hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness”.

