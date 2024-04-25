Elephant Friendship: Bhama and Kamatchi’s 55-Year Bond From Tamil Nadu Forest Will Warm Your Hearts (Watch)

In a heartwarming tale of camaraderie, it has come to light that elephants, much like humans, harbor enduring bonds of friendship. The story unfolds in the serene Elephant camp nestled in Theppakadu, Mudumalai, Tamil Nadu, where Bhama and Kamatchi, two majestic pachyderms, have forged an inseparable friendship spanning an impressive 55 years. Aged 75 and 65 respectively, Bhama and Kamatchi exemplify bravery, loyalty, and affection, showcasing the profound depths of interspecies companionship.

Watch:

During a harrowing incident in the forest, Bhama's Mahout Thiru Gopan found himself under attack by a leopard while accompanying her for grazing. Displaying remarkable courage and loyalty, Bhama fearlessly confronted the predator, driving it away and ultimately saving her Mahout's life. Similarly, Kamatchi faced adversity when she was attacked by a tusker, sustaining severe injuries that took years to heal. Despite enduring such trials, Kamatchi remained resilient, embodying unwavering strength and fortitude.

At the camp, Bhama and Kamatchi, inseparable companions, have a charming tradition during meal times—they always stand side by side. Their bond is evident as they eagerly indulge in their favorite treat, sugarcane. A notable rule of their friendship is that no one dares to offer the sugarcane treat to just one of them; it must always be shared between both Bhama and Kamatchi, underscoring the depth of their friendship and the importance of equality in their relationship.

The Elephant camp's management, lauded for their exceptional care, oversees Bhama, Kamatchi, and 27 other elephants, including two calves, in one of Asia's oldest facilities. The Tamil Nadu Forest Department's conscientious practices, marked by scientific rigor and empathetic handling, ensure the well-being of these gentle giants, setting a high standard for wildlife conservation.