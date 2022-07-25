Elon Musk reacts on rumors of his affair with Google Co-Founder's wife

Tesla owner Elon Musk on Monday denied all the rumors of his affair with the Goggle co-founder's Sergey Brin wife. Taking his Twitter Musk wrote "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

He responded to a report by the Wall Street Journal, or WSJ, who claimed that Musk has affair with Goggle co-founder's wife. The WSJ report said: "The liaison with Mr. Musk took place in early December 2021, at the Art Basel event in Miami...Art Basel is a multiday, annual festival that draws wealthy attendees from around the world. At a party...Mr Musk dropped to one knee in front of Mr Brin and apologised profusely for the transgression, begging for forgiveness, according to people with knowledge of the incident."

The rumors of affairs come after, Mr Musk had broken up with his girlfriend, singer Grimes. He also has two children with Grimes. The journal also reported that Mr Musk and Mr Brin were close friends until the affair.