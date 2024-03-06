English Fans Build Snowman in Dharamsala to Celebrate Jonny Bairstow's 100th Test, Video Goes Viral

English cricket fans constructed a snowman in Dharamshala as a tribute to Jonny Bairstow, who is gearing up for his 100th Test match this week. The veteran cricketer is set to become the 17th England player to achieve this significant milestone.

The Barmy Army's social media handle, @BarmyArmy, shared a video of the snowman tribute, showcasing the affectionate gesture from the fans towards Bairstow.

These lads in Dharamshala have built Jonny Bairstow in snowman form to commemorate his 100th test 👏



See below for the end result ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pTUyypE3a7 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) March 6, 2024

Despite a challenging run with the bat in the ongoing Test series against India, where he managed to accumulate only 170 runs across eight innings at an average of 21.25, with a high score of 38, Bairstow continues to enjoy the trust of the English team management. He has been named in the playing XI for the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamshala, commencing on March 7.

England's star batter, Joe Root, took a trip down memory lane and lauded his Yorkshire teammate, Jonny Bairstow, ahead of his milestone 100th Test. Root reminisced about their shared journey from the early days at Yorkshire, highlighting Bairstow's star quality and his ability to live up to expectations. Speaking to Sky Sports, Root expressed, "Jonny was always the superstar. He had the difficult tag of following in his father's footsteps, but he always lived up to it." Root emphasized Bairstow's exceptional talent and sportsmanship during their time at Yorkshire.

Furthermore, Root praised Bairstow's genuine and caring nature, stating, "He is also one of those genuinely kind people that wants to do everything for you. It might not always come across like that on the screen, but he has a really good heart and is someone that will always have your back and look after you." Root anticipates an emotional week for Bairstow, acknowledging the significance of reaching the century of Test appearances. He expressed his joy at sharing this momentous occasion with Bairstow and highlighted the cricketer's diverse skill set.