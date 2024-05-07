‘Enjoyed Seeing Myself Dance’: PM Modi Reacts to Viral Spoof Video of Him Dancing (Watch)

‘Enjoyed Seeing Myself Dance’: PM Modi Reacts to Viral Spoof Video of Him Dancing (Watch)

A post circulating on the social media platform X gained attention on Monday for featuring an animated depiction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dancing to an energetic song, drawing admiration from viewers.

PM also retweeted the video appreciating the creativity and saying, "Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight."

A user on platform X shared the video with a caption that read, "Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this."

This development follows shortly after the Kolkata Police initiated action against a user on platform X for sharing a meme depicting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The meme showcased an animated rendition of CM Mamata dancing on a stage resembling a concert. In response to the "offensive, malicious, and inciting" nature of the posts, the cyber cell of the police requested the user to provide their location details.

Netizens appeared to be delighted with the video and many made comparisons with Mamata Banerjee, calling Modi - 'Coolest Prime Minister Ever'.

