‘Enjoyed Seeing Myself Dance’: PM Modi Reacts to Viral Spoof Video of Him Dancing (Watch)

A post circulating on the social media platform X gained attention on Monday for featuring an animated depiction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dancing to an energetic song, drawing admiration from viewers.

PM also retweeted the video appreciating the creativity and saying, "Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight."

Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. 😀😀😀



Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight! #PollHumour — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2024

A user on platform X shared the video with a caption that read, "Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this."

This is Pure Gold 😂😂



— Spitting Facts (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SoldierSaffron7) May 3, 2024

Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this. — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 6, 2024

This development follows shortly after the Kolkata Police initiated action against a user on platform X for sharing a meme depicting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The meme showcased an animated rendition of CM Mamata dancing on a stage resembling a concert. In response to the "offensive, malicious, and inciting" nature of the posts, the cyber cell of the police requested the user to provide their location details.

Relax @KolkataPolice - You have other more pressing issues on hand, rather than act like Mamata Banerjee's doormat. For instance, TMC workers are assaulting women across Kolkata for having political views different from the ruling party or worse they have hung obscene posters… — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 6, 2024

Netizens appeared to be delighted with the video and many made comparisons with Mamata Banerjee, calling Modi - 'Coolest Prime Minister Ever'.