Ex-Navy Captain Navtej Singh Battles Fierce Winds to Capture Photo from 20,000 Feet in Viral Video

Ex-Indian Navy Captain Navtej Singh displayed remarkable courage while fighting fierce winds to take a photograph from 20,000 feet in the air. A dramatic video shared on social media, now going viral, shows him leaning out of a helicopter with strong winds pushing against his face as he tries to capture the perfect shot. Netizens have widely praised his bravery.

In the video, Captain Singh struggles to keep himself steady as the gusts push his face back, his muscles tense and his eyes barely able to remain open. Despite the harsh conditions, he continues to focus on getting a clear aerial photograph.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: Man Duped of Rs 49 Lakh After Woman Met on Matrimonial Site Sends Fake Trading Link.

In his caption, Captain Singh wrote about the brutal circumstances he works in. He explained that at 300 knots and 10,000 to 20,000 feet above the earth, the moment the aircraft door swings open, the real challenge begins.

He described the experience as feeling like “a tiny speck fighting a storm” as the wind “slams into your face, making your skin ripple, your muscles twist and your eyes stretch and blur.” Even breathing becomes difficult, he said, and thinking gets harder while every instinct tells the body to pull back. But one finger still stays ready on the shutter.

The roar and the challenge remain constant, he added. “Find your focus and take the shot.” He admitted that it is nearly impossible to see or hold the camera still as the cold bites deeper with altitude, but the moment doesn’t wait and “the shot pulls you forward.”