Facebook, Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral on X as Meta's Social Media Apps Hit by Outage

Instagram and Facebook are acting up again, and people are not happy about it. The hashtag #Instagramdown is blowing up as users face issues with the platforms. No one really knows why it's happening, but instead of getting mad, folks are taking to Twitter to vent their frustration in a funny way. It's like turning a tech glitch into a comedy show!

FACEBOOK, MESSENGER AND INSTAGRAM DOWN pic.twitter.com/S8WkgdyYlI — ʀᴇᴄʜɪᴇᴄᴏʀᴘᴜᴢ (@Rechiecorpuz07) March 5, 2024

Facebook and Instagram users flocking to X to check if these websites are down#facebookdown#instagramdown#instagramdown#Facebook#INSTAGRAM



East or west

X is the best



.

Mark Zuckerberg right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/X69bd5Wl7e — Dr Vivek Pandey (@Vivekpandey21) March 5, 2024

Old people waking up to Facebook is down. pic.twitter.com/j6Uci0thPS — ☆La 🤍 (@Ayah2156) March 5, 2024

Tom from MySpace watching Facebook & IG being down pic.twitter.com/Gu9bEHoANm — Rome (@Iheanaju) March 5, 2024

Elon Musk after seen Mark Zuckerberg both Instagram down and Facebook down 👇#instagramdown#facebookdownpic.twitter.com/AMi41Xqu9V — Sunny. (@jabsheleft) March 5, 2024

This glitch has created inconvenience for many users which led to this frustration on X (Formerly known as Twitter).