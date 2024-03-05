Facebook, Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral on X as Meta's Social Media Apps Hit by Outage

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 5, 2024 09:46 PM2024-03-05T21:46:58+5:302024-03-05T21:48:10+5:30

Instagram and Facebook are acting up again, and people are not happy about it. The hashtag #Instagramdown is blowing ...

Facebook, Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral on X as Meta's Social Media Apps Hit by Outage | Facebook, Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral on X as Meta's Social Media Apps Hit by Outage

Facebook, Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral on X as Meta's Social Media Apps Hit by Outage

Instagram and Facebook are acting up again, and people are not happy about it. The hashtag #Instagramdown is blowing up as users face issues with the platforms. No one really knows why it's happening, but instead of getting mad, folks are taking to Twitter to vent their frustration in a funny way. It's like turning a tech glitch into a comedy show!

Read Funny Meme...

This glitch has created inconvenience for many users which led to this frustration on X (Formerly known as Twitter).   

Open in app
Tags :Facebook instragram twitterFacebook instragram twitterSocial Media