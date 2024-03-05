Facebook, Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral on X as Meta's Social Media Apps Hit by Outage
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 5, 2024 09:46 PM2024-03-05T21:46:58+5:302024-03-05T21:48:10+5:30
Instagram and Facebook are acting up again, and people are not happy about it. The hashtag #Instagramdown is blowing up as users face issues with the platforms. No one really knows why it's happening, but instead of getting mad, folks are taking to Twitter to vent their frustration in a funny way. It's like turning a tech glitch into a comedy show!
#instagramdown#facebookdown— Sunny Dass (@sunnydass_) March 5, 2024
When Facebook and Instagram went down
Everyone : pic.twitter.com/KvlOy0fo5z
FACEBOOK, MESSENGER AND INSTAGRAM DOWN pic.twitter.com/S8WkgdyYlI— ʀᴇᴄʜɪᴇᴄᴏʀᴘᴜᴢ (@Rechiecorpuz07) March 5, 2024
Anyone else got freaked and thought they were hacked? #facebook#instagram#meta#facebookdown#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/nFa86RM468— Jawad ur Rahman (@jawadkhannnn) March 5, 2024
Facebook and Instagram users flocking to X to check if these websites are down#facebookdown#instagramdown#instagramdown#Facebook#INSTAGRAM— Dr Vivek Pandey (@Vivekpandey21) March 5, 2024
East or west
X is the best
.
Mark Zuckerberg right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/X69bd5Wl7e
Old people waking up to Facebook is down. pic.twitter.com/j6Uci0thPS— ☆La 🤍 (@Ayah2156) March 5, 2024
Tom from MySpace watching Facebook & IG being down pic.twitter.com/Gu9bEHoANm— Rome (@Iheanaju) March 5, 2024
Elon Musk after seen Mark Zuckerberg both Instagram down and Facebook down 👇#instagramdown#facebookdownpic.twitter.com/AMi41Xqu9V— Sunny. (@jabsheleft) March 5, 2024
Facebook and Instagram users right now:#instagramdown#facebookdownpic.twitter.com/SPdEwNYg72— Ghulam Muhayyudin Malik (@RealMuhayyudin) March 5, 2024
This glitch has created inconvenience for many users which led to this frustration on X (Formerly known as Twitter).