Fact Check: I never said that, Ratan Tata reacts on a viral quote

Ratan Tata, the head of the Tata Group. Ratan Tata is a respected personality for millions of Indians who do business without compromising values ​​in an age of competition. Ratan Tata, who guided the Tata Group and put the country first, was an inspiration to many. Many of Tata's sentences are inspiring to others. But what if Ratan Tata himself says that one of these sentences is not mine, I have never said that? This has happened in an interview. I don't believe in making the right decision. I make the decision and make it right. You may have read this sentence of Ratan Tata in many places. If you go to Google and search for Ratan Tata Quotes, you will find this sentence very easily. But this sentence does not belong to Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata himself told this story in an interview.

I don't believe in making the right decision. You make the decision, and you make it right. The interviewer asked Ratan Tata what he would say about it. "You may be upset with my answer," Tata said. 'I never said that. That sentence is not mine. That sentence went viral in my name on Facebook and Twitter. What action can I take on social media? 'said Tata.

Indian billionaire philanthropist and former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, took to Twitter to clarify that a quote about the impact of the novel coronavirus on the Indian economy which had been attributed to him was, in fact, not written or said by him.

On Apr 11, 2020, he tweeted, "This post has neither been said nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care."