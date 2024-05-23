Fact Check: Mallikarjun Kharge's Clipped Video Shared to Falsely Suggest Congress Is Over

Created by: The Book

Co Published by: The Book

A video featuring Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is circulating, on social media where he is heard saying about the dissolution and non-functionality of the Congress party. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: No, the video is clipped to mislead the audience. Boom ran a keyword search and found that the Congress president's speech in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was streamed live on May 3, 2024, via the official YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress.

BOOM found that the video was clipped from Kharge's original speech to create the misleading claim about the Congress president. In the original speech, Kharge is heard talking about the leaders from Gujarat, who have accused the Congress party of being over and he attributes the remarks made in the viral video to them.

Boom also did a keyword search and found that the Congress president's speech in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was streamed live on May 3, 2024, via the official YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress.



Starting at 12:02 minutes mark, Kharge can be heard saying, "Ahmedabad is such a big and famous city. Here Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Dadabhai Naoroji and many great leaders took birth in this place, and they made Gujarat great. Gandhiji and Sardar Patel, Bhulabhai Desai, Vithalbhai Patel and starting from the Speaker of our Lok Sabha, Mavalankar ji - all the great leaders have built the country and among them, three became the presidents of our Congress Party - Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and UN Dhebar… All these individuals assumed the position of party president, adorned it, and strengthened the party."

The Congress president said that that the foundation of the Congress Party is strongly rooted in Ahmedabad, no one can remove it, "and no one can dare to say that we will finish the Congress."Kharge went on to say, "Some people say that the Congress is over, the Congress is dead and now you will not see the Congress anywhere."

This story was originally published by Boom and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.





