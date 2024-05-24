Fact Check: Misleading Claims Alleging 'EVM Scam' Amid Lok Sabha Elections, Sparks Controversy

Created by: NewsMobile

Co-Published by LokmatTimes.com

Several social media users circulated a video depicting a cluster of men stationed on a goods carrier allegedly clutching EVMs. The voice in the background, apparently belonging to the individual recording the footage, asserts that the BJP was engaging in an 'EVM scam' in plain sight. The timing of the post suggested a connection to the current Lok Sabha elections. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact:

This video dates back to 2022 and allegedly shows EVMs being taken for training purposes.It does not show BJP members engaging in an EVM fraud during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Running a keyword search, NewsMobile found that the same video was shared on the YouTube channel Mojo Story on March 9, 2022 with the title, “UP Election| Akhilesh Yadav Alleges EVM Theft, Party Workers Protest After Spotting Trucks With EVMs.”

On searching further, we found that a similar video was uploaded on the YouTube Channel of Quint Hindi dated March 8, 2022. On carefully examining the video, NewsMobile noticed that the boxes had yellow and pink stickers with ‘Training/Awareness EVM’ written on them.

NewsMobile then ran a keyword search and found a document dated 2019, on the official website of the Election Commission, mentioning: ‘A sticker of Yellow colour shall be affixed on the CUs and BUs assigned for training and awareness programme. The sticker shall clearly indicate the Name of State/UT and the Number and Name of Assembly Constituency. “Training/Awareness” will be written on the sticker of CUs and BUs assigned for training and awareness.The same was also clarified by the EC Office Uttar Pradesh in a press statement dated March 8, 2022. According to the press release, the training EVMs were taken from the warehouse to the training ground at UP College. Hence, it is clear that the video is old and is being shared with misleading claims.

This story was originally published by NewsMobile and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.