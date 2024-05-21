Fact Check: Video of Akhilesh Yadav's Past Meeting with PM Modi Resurfaces, Falsely Portrayed as Recent Encounter Amid 2024 Lok Sabha Election

A video depicting a meeting between Akhilesh Yadav, the National President of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Prime Minister Modi has been extensively circulated on various social media platforms. The claim accompanying the video implies that this meeting occurred recently, with the insinuation that it was prompted by Akhilesh Yadav's anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Claim Review : Visuals of Akhilesh Yadav recently meeting the Prime Minister during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Claimed by: Social Media User

Fact: This viral video of Akhilesh Yadav meeting PM Modi is not recent and dates back to 2014. According to reports, this video shows visuals of Akhilesh Yadav meeting PM Modi on 12 June 2014, as a courtesy call after PM Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India. Akhilesh Yadav served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017. There are no credible reports about Akhilesh Yadav meeting PM Modi recently. Hence, the claim made in the post is MISLEADING.

To verify the authenticity of the viral claim, Factly conducted a relevant keyword search. This did not yield any credible reports about Akhilesh Yadav meeting PM Modi in recent times. During this search, Factly found a video featuring similar visuals, which was uploaded on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel on 13 June 2014, titled: “Shri Narendra Modi meets UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.” Akhilesh Yadav served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from March 2012 to March 2017.

Factly also found a photo of this meeting uploaded on the official Facebook account of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on 12 June 2014, with the caption: “Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Akhilesh Yadav called on the PM at 7, Race Course Road.” Additionally, the Official Website of PMO had shared a photo of this meeting, which is similar to the visuals seen in the viral video on 12 June 2014. According to the information provided on the PMO website, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, met with PM Modi at 7, Race Course Road, as a courtesy call. Hence, it is evident that this viral video of Akhilesh Yadav meeting PM Modi is not recent and dates back to 2014.

This story was originally published by Factly , and republished by Lokmat Times as part of the Shakti Collective.



