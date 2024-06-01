Fans Troll Sanju Samson After Early Dismissal in India's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Match Against Bangladesh

Sanju Samson gets trolled from netizens after a disappointing performance in India's warm-up match against Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter fell early, scoring just 1 run off 6 deliveries at the Nassau County Cricket Ground on Saturday, June 1.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Sanju Samson utilising his chances in Indian Team 😢

pic.twitter.com/rGWMUMa8Mg — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) June 1, 2024

Justice for Sanju Samson 🤡 pic.twitter.com/NSVuETEtgp — Saran (@Klsaran_) June 1, 2024

Samson, who opened the innings with Rohit Sharma, was dismissed in the second over by left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam, adjudged LBW. Despite Samson's attempt to review the decision, replays confirmed the ball would have hit the leg stump.

India's decision to experiment with Samson at the top of the order attracted scrutiny from netizens, particularly on social media platforms where he was criticized for his inability to capitalize on the opportunity. The match, which India won, saw Rohit Sharma's team trying out various combinations as they prepare for their tournament opener against Ireland on June 5.

Former captain Virat Kohli did not play in the warm-up game due to arriving late in New York. Rishabh Pant, batting at No. 3, joined Sharma after Samson's early exit, indicating India's intention to assess their wicketkeeping options ahead of the group stage matches.