Fresher From IIM-Indore Lands ₹1 Crore Package with E-commerce Giant

An e-commerce company's groundbreaking offer of a ₹1 crore annual salary to a student at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has made headlines. This offer, the highest of the session's final placement round, marks a significant milestone for both the student and the institute. The successful candidate will join the sales and marketing department of the e-commerce giant. According to an official statement to news agency PTI, "One of our students has secured the top salary package of ₹1 crore during this session's final placement period. The student has received an offer for a domestic placement in the sales and marketing domain from an e-commerce company."

The final placement season at IIM Indore witnessed over 150 recruiters extending offers to a total of 594 students. These students are part of the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). Despite the challenging job market, the institute has managed to maintain its reputation and attract top recruiters. The statistics for this year consisted of the average CTC (cost to company) at Rs 25.68 lakh per annum. While the median CTC stood at Rs 24.50 LPA, the highest compensation offered on campus stood at Rs 1 crore per annum. “We strongly believe that integrating academia and industry is crucial for students’ welfare and have made consistent efforts to bridge the gap. Our students’ ability to secure fulfilling career opportunities, despite ongoing economic uncertainties, underscores the efficacy of our philosophy,” IIM-I Director Himanshu Rai is quoted as saying by PTI. This year more than 50 new recruiters have joined hands with IIM Indore, he added.

Prominent recruiters across sectors included A.T. Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, EY, Infosys Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PwC India, Ambit Capital, Axis Bank, Bank of America, Barclays, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, HSBC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.Among other notable recruiters were JPMorgan Chase & Co, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, The D.E. Shaw Group, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Asian Paints, AstraZeneca, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Consumer Care, General Mills, Godrej & Boyce, HUL, ITC, P&G, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Amazon, American Express, Capgemini Chrysalis, CarDekho, Cognizant, Genpact, Hero MotoCorp, HCLTech, Hexaware, IDFC First Bank, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, OLA Electric, PhonePe, Reliance Industries, Suzlon Group and Wakefit.