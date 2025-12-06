'From Today I Will Set AC Temperature...': Video of Delhi Groom's '8th Vachan' During Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral

A video of a wedding ceremony has sparked discussion among netizens, causing some people to fall into confusion, while others crack jokes. A strange '8th Vachan' viral video is said to be from a marriage hall in Delhi. The groom, identified as Mayank, made a vow to set the temperature in a room, which drew laughter from family and friends and made his bride, Diya, blush.

The video recorded by the cameraman is now going viral on social media sites, receiving over 1.2 million views. A reel shared on Instagram with a caption reads: "Mayank dropped a Vachan and Diya had to agree." Overly text on the video reads, "8th Vachan added, The Vachan we are all were unprepared for."

In a viral Instagram reel, the groom can be heard saying, "Main usse ek vachan bulwane wala hoon, swikaar hai, bulwa lena baad mein mana na kar paaye. Aaj se kamre mein AC ka temperature main set karunga" (From today, I will control the AC temperature in our room). During the ceremony where groom Mayank and bride Diya were sitting together, he took the mic and said. Usually in a traditional Hindu wedding, the couple takes seven Vachan (sacred vows walk around the fire.)