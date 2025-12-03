19-Minute Viral Video: Woman Requests Social Media Users Not to Mix Her With MMS Video Girl

The 19-minute viral MMS sparked confusion between the Instagram influencer and the girl in the viral video. Netizens are confusing the MMS girl with the influencer, commenting "19-minute viral video" on her post. This forced her to release an explanation video.

An Instagram influencer named Sweet Zannat, who finds herself in the centre of MMS controversy, has released an video comparing her face with a 19-minute viral video girl and requesting social media users not to mix and confuse her with the viral girl.

What Is a 19-Minute Viral MMS Video?

The 19-minute MMS, which spread like a fire on social media platforms in which a young couple can be seen in an obscene gesture. But it confuses people when several netizens misidentified an Instagram influencer as the woman seen in the MMS clip. The influencer became famous on the internet, which forced her to issue another video to give an explanation of the viral clip.

Who Is Sweet Zannat?

Sweet Zannat, a social media influencer from Meghalaya's Mahendraganj, with over 369,000 followers on her Instagram fan account, posts funny videos and acts on Bollywood songs, stated that she is compared with the MMS girl by netizens.

Netizens posted comments and DM her asking about whether she was the same woman shown in the 19-minute viral MMS. Some users went further and accused her without any proof. She posted a video five days ago, slamming netizens and the MMS girl. She said she and I didn't look similar in any angle, so why are people comparing and assuming that she is me?

Zannat shared another Instagram reel. This time she was seen with her uncle, in which she explained that it was not me in the 19-minute viral MMS video. She narrated another incident of a morphed video made with AI by two boys in her village, and she said thatthe matter was already solved and she got justice.