Scam Alert: Clicking on 19-Minute Viral MMS Video Link Could Drain Your Bank Account

After the trend phrase '19-minute video' spread like a fire on social sites, netizens could not stop searching to find out the reason and watch the viral video of 19 minutes 34 seconds, in which a couple can be seen in an intimate position, engaging in uncomfortable behaviour. However, the origin of the video is still not found and remains a mystery.

Scammers Using Video to Loot People

Cyber criminals are sharing the video link to scam netizens who are searching for the video and the video link as the search for the clip's origin continues. Some users complain that some fake accounts sharing malware links on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), trick people into clicking on the link or paying to get the full video.

However, sharing or forwarding such type of videos can lead you to jail as it is illegal in India. Under the IT Act Section 67, circulating obscene material online can lead to three years of jail and a Rs 5 lakh fine. If the clip involves sexual acts, as this video does, Section 67A applies, with punishment of up to five years in jail and a Rs 10 lakh fine. IPC Sections 292, 293 and 354C also criminalise the sharing of obscene content.

Cyber ​​experts have clearly warned that clicking on such links can download malware to your device or steal your personal information. Therefore, users are advised to stay away from any suspicious links.