Ghaziabad Shocker: Frog Leg Allegedly Found in Samosa of Bikaner Sweets Shop (Watch Video)

In Ghaziabad, Bikaner sweets shop a well-known name was in the center of a major controversy on Wednesday after a claim surfaced that a samosa purchased there contained a frog leg. The incident led to a protest by some individuals, prompting police intervention. The shop owner was briefly detained and later charged with disturbing the peace.

Before the food safety department team arrived, the complainant had already left. Nevertheless, the team collected samples from the shop for testing. The food safety department noted that although the shop was operating under a reputed company's name, its actual name was different.

According to Indirapuram police, Aman Sharma, a resident of Dankaur who currently lives in Nyaykhanda and works in a private job, visited a popular sweet shop in Abhaykhanda with friends to buy samosas. After taking the samosas home, they returned to the shop, claiming to have found a frog leg in one of them, and started a commotion.

The complainant recorded the incident, and the video quickly went viral on social media. During the protest, the complainant informed the police, who arrived at the scene, calmed the protesters, and detained the shop owner, Ramkesh, a resident of Vistaar Colony.

A video of the incident shows the complainant arguing and exchanging insults with the shop employees. In the footage, the complainant is seen calling the police and arguing with the staff, while his companion insists on speaking with the shop owner. According to the food department, samples of all the food items kept in the shop and displayed for sale have been collected and sent for testing.