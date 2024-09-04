Gujarat Rains: Residents Rescue Aged Dog from Floodwaters in Vadodara; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Gujarat Rains: A group of residents in Vadodara, Gujarat, came together to rescue a dog trapped in floodwaters during heavy rains in the state. A video of the rescue mission went viral on social media, showing the group carrying the elderly Labrador dog to safety on a makeshift cot while wading through knee-deep water.

Local residents rescue an elderly Labrador stranded in rising floodwaters in Vadodara

An Elderly Dog was Rescued from Drowning in Vadodara Floods by the Local Community 🫡

The incident has sparked widespread praise for the community’s compassion and bravery.

Gujarat has been hard hit by recent heavy rains, which have brought 118 percent of the region’s usual annual rainfall in just a few days. The floods have claimed more than 30 lives and displaced thousands of people. In response, the state government has initiated extensive rescue efforts to support those affected.