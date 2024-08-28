Gujarat Rains: Crocodile Spotted Roaming Flooded Streets of Vadodara with Dog in Its Jaws (Watch Video)

The heavy rainfall that has inundated parts of Gujarat has led to a terrifying situation in the city of Vadodara. Residents have reported sightings of crocodiles roaming the streets, venturing out of the overflowing Vishwamitri River. A viral video captured one such incident where a crocodile was seen carrying a dog in its jaws. This has instilled fear among locals, who are hesitant to leave their homes due to the presence of these dangerous reptiles.

Viral Video Shows Crocodile with Dog in Jaws

#Vadodara is grappling with an unprecedented flood crisis as the #VishwamitriRiver has surged to 9 feet above the danger mark. The situation has taken a dire turn, with locals sharing alarming visuals on X of crocodiles entering the flooded colonies. 🐊#GujaratFlood#Crocodilepic.twitter.com/IKflJgLVqw — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 28, 2024

Read Also | Gujarat Floods: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Urge Govt To Provide All Possible Assistance; Death Toll Rises to 16

Several districts, including Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Rajkot, received heavy rainfall, leading to widespread flooding and disruption of traffic and train services. More than 3,000 residents in low-lying areas in and around Vadodara were evacuated as the river crossed the danger mark. The death toll from rain-related incidents rose to 16 in two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to assess the situation and assure central government support.