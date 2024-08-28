Gujarat Floods: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Urge Govt To Provide All Possible Assistance; Death Toll Rises to 16

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi voiced their concerns on Wednesday regarding the severe flood situation in Gujarat. They have called on the government to implement all necessary measures to mitigate the effects of the natural disaster.

The flood situation in Gujarat is extremely worrying as several people have lost their lives and are missing.



Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Our thoughts are with the affected people, who are in need of urgent food and medical… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 28, 2024

Rain-related incidents in Gujarat have resulted in nine additional fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 16 over the past two days. Authorities reported that 8,500 people have been relocated and rescued from flood-affected areas, as heavy rains continue to batter parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day.

गुजरात में बाढ़ की स्थिति दिन प्रतिदिन और भयंकर होती जा रही है।



इस आपदा में जिन परिवारों ने अपनों को खोया है, जिनकी संपत्ति का नुकसान हुआ है, उनके प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है कि वो… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2024

"The flood situation in Gujarat is extremely worrying as several people have lost their lives and are missing. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Our thoughts are with the affected people, who are in need of urgent food and medical assistance," Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post X.

"The flood situation in Gujarat is getting more severe day by day. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and whose property has been damaged in this disaster. I hope that the injured recover soon. An appeal is made to all Congress workers to provide all possible help to the affected people and the administration in relief and rescue work", Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.

Also Read| Gujarat Rains: 75 Trains Cancelled Many Diverted Due to Severe Waterlogging in Vadodara Division; Check Full List Inside.

On Monday, seven people lost their lives in similar rain-related incidents across Gujarat. On Tuesday, officials reported the rescue of 169 people, primarily from Kheda and Morbi districts. Additionally, 8,460 people were evacuated and moved to safer locations, including approximately 3,000 from Navsari and around 1,000 each from Vadodara and Kheda. In total, over 15,000 people have been evacuated over the past two days, covering both Monday and Tuesday.

