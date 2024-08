Gujarat Rains: 75 Trains Cancelled Many Diverted Due to Severe Waterlogging in Vadodara Division; Check Full List Inside

Gujarat is currently facing waterlogging and flooding due to heavy rains over the past few days, disrupting normal life. Both private and public transport, including buses and trains, have been severely affected. Many railway tracks are completely submerged, resulting in train cancellations.

In the Vadodara division, 75 short and long-distance trains have been canceled, while 2 trains have been diverted, 4 short-terminated, and 2 short-originated. Here is the complete list of canceled, diverted, and short-terminated trains.

Diverted trains

19320-Indore – Veraval Mahamana Exp on June 27, 2024, has been diverted and will pass via Godhra – Vadodara – Geratpur 20823-Puri – Ajmer SF Exp June 26, 2024, has been diverted and will pass via Paldhi – Bhusaval – Khandwa – Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Ratlam – Chanderiya Short-terminated, short-originated trains 20946 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ekta Nagar Sampark Kranti Exp (started on June 27, 2024) short-terminated at Vadodara 19484 Barauni – Ahmedabad Exp (started on June 26 2024) short-terminated at Udhna 12994 Puri – Gandhidham Weekly SF Exp (started on 26.08.2024) short-terminated at Udhna 09164 Alirajpur – Pratapnagar Passenger Spl short-terminated at Dabhoi 09181 Pratapnagar – Alirajpur Passenger Spl to short originate from Dabhoi 09163 Pratapnagar – Chhota Udepur Passenger Spl to short originate from Dabhoi

Cancelled trains