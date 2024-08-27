Gujarat Rains: Bridge Collapses in Surendranagar Amid Heavy Downpour (Watch Video)

A bridge near Habiyasar village in Chotila Taluka of Surendranagar district, Gujarat, collapsed on Tuesday at around 11 a.m. due to heavy rainfall. The bridge, constructed over a pond, connected five villages in the area. No injuries were reported as the bridge was empty at the time of the collapse. The incident disrupted daily life for residents of the affected villages.

Gujarat: In Surendranagar district's Chotila Taluka, a bridge near Hasargam collapsed due to heavy rain pic.twitter.com/NoC0DsPRov — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2024

Gujarat has been experiencing significant rainfall in recent days, leading to at least seven deaths and the displacement of over 6,000 people. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gujarat has received nearly its entire average annual rainfall so far, with Kutch, Saurashtra, and south Gujarat surpassing their average rainfall totals.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Monday. Patel conducted a video conference with district collectors, municipal commissioners, and other officials from affected areas to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts.

The weather agency predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall was predicted in several districts of the state till the morning of August 29. Alert issued for districts including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Dang, Tapi, Surat, Narmada, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Dwarka, Botad and Kutch.