Gujarat Rains: Over 10 Buffaloes Swept Away by Floodwaters in Kachchh (Watch Video)

Gujarat Rains: More than 10 buffaloes were swept away by strong currents amid heavy rainfall in Kachchh. A video shared by news agency IANS shows the buffaloes struggling against the powerful flows.

Over the past 24 hours, 244 talukas across 33 districts have recorded an average of 63.36 mm of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. The persistent downpour has already caused significant flooding, leading to the evacuation of hundreds of residents from affected areas. The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district has also risen notably.

In response to the crisis, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Monday. The Chief Minister conducted a video conference with district collectors, municipal commissioners, and other officials from affected areas to assess the situation.

During the meeting, Patel stressed the importance of safely evacuating people from low-lying areas and directed officials to prioritize the prevention of loss of life and livestock. He also advised strict enforcement to prevent people from crossing or entering dangerous river channels and roads, suggesting police deployment if necessary to ensure compliance.