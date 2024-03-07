Gurugram Youths Vandalise Tea Shop in Dispute Over Rs 9; Watch Video

A video circulating on social media shows young men vandalising a tea shop in Gurugram after arguing with the shopkeeper over a Rs 9 difference in the bill.

The incident, which occurred on March 2 at the Famous Tea Pandharpuri stall in Sector 18, Old Delhi Road, has caused panic among shopkeepers in the area.

#हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में चाय के 9 रुपए के पीछे कुछ युवकों ने पूरी दुकान तोड़ डाली। मारपीट की यह वारदात सेक्टर 18 ओल्ड दिल्ली रोड स्थित पंढरपुरी चाय की दुकान पर हुई। यह दुकान मारुति सुजुकी के गेट नंबर 1 के सामने महाराष्ट्र की फेमस चाय पंढरपुरी के नाम से है। मारपीट की घटना… pic.twitter.com/HqD4fpPgn7 — JITENDER MONGA (@JITENDERMONGA_) March 6, 2024

According to a complaint filed by the shop employee, Sahil Tiwari, a group of men entered the shop around 8 pm and argued over a Rs 9 difference in the bill for tea. The men claimed the tea should cost Rs 12 each, while the shop charged Rs 15. The argument escalated, and the men vandalized the shop, damaging property and assaulting Tiwari. CCTV footage captured the incident.

Police have registered a case and are investigating. They are searching for the unidentified suspects. The Haryana Chief Minister's Office has sought information about the video.