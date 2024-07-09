Haryana: Mahindra Thar SUV Drives Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Sedan in Gurugram; Video Goes Viral

A video of Mahindra Thar's SUV climbing an electric pole after being hit by another vehicle in Haryana's Gurugram has gone viral on social media. The vehicle was seen stuck on the pole, and people surrounded it to record the video and take photos with it.

According to the reports, the driver of the Thar SUV lost control after it was hit by Honda Amaze and stuck in a slanting position on electric pole after climbing it. The woman driver identified as Aanchal Gupta and incident was captured on the CCTV cameras stall on the roads.

Also Read | Mahindra Thar Carrying Pilgrims Reaches Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand With Help of Chinook Helicopter; Watch Viral Video.

SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole

According to Gupta, she was going to the petrol pump to refuel her vehicle when the speeding Honda Amaze hit her Thar from behind. She said that she to jump to exit the car. "The driver lost control of the vehicle and it climbed the pole. Thankfully, no one was hurt," said a witness. There were two men inside the other car who fled the scene after hitting the Thar.