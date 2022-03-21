'He is Aatmanirbhar': Anand Mahindra reacts over 19-year-old 10 km midnight run story

Many videos are constantly going viral on social media. One such video is currently going viral and the young man in the video has won everyone's heart.

At 12 o'clock at night a young man was running down the street. He also turned down an offer of a lift. The story of this young man has now come to light. The viral video shows a young man running on the street with a bag on his shoulder. While running, a car comes from behind and the person in it chats with him, expressing his desire to give him lift. But he refuses. Vinodi Kapri shared a video from his Twitter account. In this video he offers to give the boy lift. At around midnight, a boy was seen on the Noida road running with a bag on his back. Vinod Kapoor offers him a lift, but boy refuses to take lift. But this boy insists on running. He keeps refusing to get in the car. The conversation continues with this boy who refuses to get in the car.

The name of the boy running on this road is Pradip Mehra. Pradeep runs ten kilometers to reach home. When the man in the car asked him, why he prefers to run, the boy replied he wants to join the army.

Now Anand Mahindra has replied to a Twitter user's comment whi asked,"Anand Mahindra sir any ways we can help this boy. Truly inspired by this boy Excellent#dedication #Inspiration"

To which Mahindra replied,"This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar!"