Hillarious memes on Valentine's week, which will make you laugh to the core
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2022 04:05 PM2022-02-08T16:05:16+5:302022-02-08T16:07:52+5:30
The love week means Valentine's week has begun from yesterday with Rose day. Valentine's week is especially for lovers, friends, and family on these days the people celebrate their love and bond for each other. The week started with Rose day on 7th February and ends on 8th February with Valentine's week, in middle days like Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day comes. As valentine's week has come to the fore social media is now flooded with memes and posts. And here we come with the bundle of hilarious memes which will surely make you laugh.
Memes on Rose Day : 7th Feb
Happy rose day mummy🌹❤ pic.twitter.com/YwdBolTXvh— sʜɪᴠᴜ♡ (@Shivu_Memes) February 7, 2022
#RoseDay#Valentinesweek— BadhiyaMeme (@BadhiyaMeme) February 7, 2022
Singles on Rose day ..😆 pic.twitter.com/L9PzwGahbd
Couples giving rose to their partners ..— Omkar Tripathi ❣️ (@Omkartripathii) February 7, 2022
Le * SINGLES #RoseDaypic.twitter.com/v3sfmYnBXv
Memes on Propose Day: 8th Feb
Valentine’s week to me :#ProposeDaypic.twitter.com/6xgR5FtaMx— पर्यावरण रक्षक 🌿 (@pahari_chhora) February 8, 2022
#ProposeDay#प्रपोज#ValentinesDay— ANUJ KASANA 🇮🇳 (@anujKasana_) February 8, 2022
When i propose to my crush
Me to frnds : pic.twitter.com/H5zzD61Joh
Propose day for singles. pic.twitter.com/ZGlaK3x9pV— ᴛʜɪꜱ ɪꜱ ᴍʀɪᴅᴜʟ ɢɪʀɪ. (@MridulGiri6) February 8, 2022
Memes on Chocolate Day: 9th Feb
#chocolatedaypic.twitter.com/yYdZ98TlMz— Ujjwal (@areehbabu) February 9, 2021
#chocolateday#9Feb— Stiyanna🥂 (@_stiyanna) February 9, 2021
Someone: Yr tum toh single Ho, itni chocolate kha se? pic.twitter.com/NnEHhUVhw5
You meet on #ChocolateDay— udit.says (@itz_udit12) February 9, 2021
She:- pic.twitter.com/rElCKClXus
Memes on Teddy Day: 10th Feb
When u see your friend buying expensive teddy on TEDDY DAY #MEMESpic.twitter.com/Dbvjp7NvKs— Tanjimtj🇮🇳 (@TjTheVillainMan) February 10, 2020
After celebrating chocolate and teddy day when my friend's gf refuses to give kiss on kiss day— neer_memes (@neer_memes) February 4, 2022
Me to my friend: pic.twitter.com/MF7j8Ntiy2
On #TeddyDay— Piyush Dashore (@Piyush_Dashore7) February 10, 2021
When She But Rejects
Accepts The Proposal :
The Teddy : pic.twitter.com/4DFdDwFsW2
Memes on Promise Day: 11th Feb
Me reading last years #PromiseDay Conversation that my Ex and i Sent to Each other. pic.twitter.com/jcLeSVP54a— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) February 11, 2021
Couples are celebrating #PromiseDay— Dhavan kadia (@The_1_tweets) February 11, 2021
Their new year resolution :- pic.twitter.com/LnmFeWqFL9
[#PromiseDay]— VICKY (@iamonlySG) February 11, 2021
Others: promising to do this that...
Me: pic.twitter.com/gXiDQ7nYQ9
Memes on Hug Day: 12th Feb
#Hugday ..singles be like🤣🤣#galaxypointpic.twitter.com/I2rBUZfhYG— Raja kumar (@vibexstud) February 12, 2020
Happy #hugday 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/3u9eKU55eQ— Sai Sugnesh (@sugwooo) February 12, 2020
#Hugday 🤗— Sarcastic._.sachin💙 (@SachinJaykar45) February 11, 2020
Me :- baby hug do na...
She:- avi pressure ni bnra...
Me:- 🙊baby woo ni,jo couples krte h woo...!
Le she:- pic.twitter.com/0O2HSus0cy
Memes on Kiss Day: 13th Feb
*Kiss day summary*— SAJID 🇮🇳 (@sarcasterrr__) February 12, 2020
Mood : Emraan Hashmi🤤
Relationship status : Salman Khan😭#kissDay 😭
Me celebrating #kissDay with my valentine 😊😜 pic.twitter.com/ZKzsQCu3cT— MAYUR (@aslimayur) February 12, 2020
#coronovavirus— it's Jay (@JayUnmarked) February 10, 2020
Girl:- Baby, I want kiss on This #kissDay ..
Chinese Boyfriend:- pic.twitter.com/aLRD2s1S1A
Memes on Valentine's day: 14th Feb
Valentine's day meme.#ValentinesDaypic.twitter.com/YGccfuzVjy— Tanmay (@CricCrazyTanmay) January 29, 2022
Who else is preparing for Valentine's Day like this.#ValentinesDay#Memespic.twitter.com/eSwEE4ssa4— Rangroot/ਰੰਗਰੂਟ (@aadindesi) February 4, 2022
love how this same meme comes back literally every valentine’s day pic.twitter.com/qD1iFHgcsS— aj (@akshijaii) January 31, 2022
