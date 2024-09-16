Himachal Pradesh Incident: Woman's Fall Into Valley While Filming Reel (Watch Video)

In the realm of social media, people go to great lengths to ensure their videos go viral. Recently, a video surfaced of a young woman descending into a valley to film a reel. When the cameraman signals her to start, she begins singing the romantic song "Bepanah Pyaar Hai, Tera Intezaar Hai" and dances playfully, twirling her turban. Unfortunately, as she attempts to return, she slips and falls into the valley, with the entire mishap captured on camera.

One viewer compared the incident to a scene from "Hum Aapke Hai Kaun," where Renuka Shahane falls down the stairs, dubbing it a "Renuka Shahane reel." Many social media users have condemned this reckless pursuit of likes and followers. Disturbingly, such incidents are becoming more common.

Today's people are playing with their lives just to make a reel. The viral video is said to be from Chamba. pic.twitter.com/QnaGGAZ1rJ — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) September 15, 2024

Also Read: IndiGo Airlines Passengers Fight Over Luggage Space; Crew Manages Situation (Watch Video)

This event from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh exemplifies this troubling trend.