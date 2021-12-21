Hyderabad gay couple tied the knot, in front of family and friends, see pics

We always heard love is something that don't see caste, colour, age, not even gender. And this couple proved it right one gay couple in Hyderabad tied the knot on December 18th, with seeking all blessings of family, relatives and other friends. The weeding took place in Telangana.



The couple and family really broke the stereotype by marrying into same-sex. The duo is identified as Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty, this adorable couple dated for eight years and after sharing this long bond they finally got married, the special part is that all the family members and close ones were so happy in the wedding which is rare to see in our country.

The weeding was held on December 18th this year, and was a mix of both Punjabi and Bengali traditions. Abhay and Supriyo also enjoyed their Mehndi and Haldi ceremony.



"Our journey to being accepted as gay men has not been too difficult. Once you come out to a critical mass of people and they accept you, your self-confidence rises and each new coming out becomes easier," Supriyo Chakraborty told to one of the leading news portal.



Well after seeing this new and overwhelming tradition netizens couldn't able to stop themselves and started dropping congratulatory comments on the wedding pictures.