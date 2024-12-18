Hyderabad Man Raises Concerns Over Inflated Water Bottle Prices at Concert Venue; Zomato Responds

Zomato, one of largest food delivery apps, is known for its prompt customer service. Recently, the company faced criticism after a Hyderabad-based techie accused them of inflating water bottle prices at a concert venue. The techie, Pallab De, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the issue. He shared images of the water bottle counters at the event alongside an online receipt showing he was charged ₹200 for two bottles of water, typically priced at ₹10 each.

“How is @zomato allowed to sell ₹10 water bottles for ₹100 at concert venues where no one is allowed to bring their own bottles?” De questioned in his post, tagging Zomato.

How is @zomato allowed to sell Rs. 10 water bottles for Rs. 100 at concert venues where no one is allowed to bring their own bottles?@VijayGopal_pic.twitter.com/clQWDcIb7m — Pallab De (@indyan) December 17, 2024

Zomato’s Clarification

Zomato quickly responded, clarifying their role as the event's ticketing partner, not the organiser. The company apologised for the experience and assured De that his feedback would be considered for future events. “Hi Pallab, we’re sorry for your experience. While we weren’t the event organisers but the ticketing partner, we’ve noted your feedback and will ensure it helps us improve our own events moving forward,” Zomato said in their reply.

Tagging @EvaLivein, who were the event organisers and felt that they can sell Rs. 10 bottles for Rs. 100. pic.twitter.com/38y9EEYXyY — Pallab De (@indyan) December 17, 2024

Public Reaction

Unsatisfied with Zomato’s explanation, De tagged the event organisers, Eva Live, in a follow-up post, stating: “Tagging @EvaLivein, who were the event organisers and felt that they can sell ₹10 bottles for ₹100.” While Eva Live has yet to respond, the incident sparked outrage on social media. Many users rallied behind Pallab, criticising the organisers for what they deemed unethical practices.

One user commented, “This is outright theft. With ticket prices already exorbitant, overcharging for essentials like water is unacceptable. Everyone should raise their voices.” Another added, “Instead of overcharging, they should be offering free food and drinks with such high ticket rates.”

The incident has brought attention to a growing issue at events, where attendees often face inflated prices for basic necessities. While Zomato has distanced itself from the pricing, the backlash continues to target event organisers, with social media users calling for greater accountability and transparency. As of now, Eva Live has not issued any response to Pallab De's post.