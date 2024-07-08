Hyderabad Shocker: Man Finds Dead Worm In Poori-Curry; Shocking Visual Surfaces

A routine meal turned into a nightmare for a diner at Shri Raghavendra Hotel when he discovered a worm in his poori curry. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked widespread shock and disgust among the community. The unsettling discovery was made by a man who had come to the popular eatery for a meal. As he began to eat, he noticed something unusual in his curry. Upon closer inspection, he was horrified to find a worm. Acting quickly, the diner filmed the incident, capturing the disturbing sight and his immediate reaction. The video was soon shared online, where it rapidly gained attention, drawing both local and widespread condemnation.

In a similar incident, a restaurant in Ahmedabad was sealed after a couple allegedly found a “dead rat” in sambhar that has served to them. Avinash, an Ahmedabad resident, claimed that he found the “dead rat” in sambhar that was served at Devi Dosa Palace, the restaurant located in the Nikol area of the city. Along with his wife, Avinash visited Devi Dosa Palace as the couple placed an order for a dosa. Sambhar and chutney were served to them before their order arrived. While having the sambhar, Avinash was left in an utter state of shock as he allegedly found a “dead rat” in it. Avinash alerted the restaurant staff immediately and also reported it to the municipal authorities in Ahmedabad. The restaurant, upon inspection, was sealed by the authorities.

Several such incidents have been reported over the past week that have raised concerns regarding food safety in India. For instance, a woman claimed that she found a “dead mouse” in a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup. Her complaint prompted a response from the confectionary company as well who said that the incident will be investigated.A couple travelling via Vande Bharat also alleged that they found a “cockroach” in their meal that was served onboard.