“Bhai Important Match Hai Yaar”: Virat Kohli Gets Trolled As He Departs for a Duck in IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli faced online trolling after departing for a duck during the AUS vs IND clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first, immediately applying pressure on India. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood outsmarted Kohli with a bouncer, dismissing him for a duck in the first over. Hazlewood's short and quick delivery caught Kohli off guard as he attempted a pull shot, resulting in a top edge towards wide mid-on.

Tim David's exceptional athleticism was on display as he sprinted back from inside the circle for 25 meters to secure a well-judged catch, sending Kohli back to the pavilion without scoring from the five balls he faced.

This early dismissal compounded Kohli's struggles in the tournament, especially as an opener, where his performance did not meet expectations. His failure to contribute in this critical match added pressure on the Indian batting lineup as they aimed to set a competitive total.

Australia, aiming for a victory to keep their semifinal hopes alive after a surprising defeat to Afghanistan, began the game with high intensity. India, on the other hand, needed a win to secure their spot in the semifinals. The match promised to be a thrilling contest as both teams fought for advancement in the tournament.

Virat Kohli's dismissal marked his second duck in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, making him the second Indian to achieve this feat. His earlier dismissal for a golden duck against the United States of America added to the challenges he faced in the tournament.

Following his dismissal, Kohli faced trolling on social media platforms.

Virat Kohli bhai important match hai yaar 🤦‍♂️ — Nayan ! (@Demon_2024) June 24, 2024

Virat Kohli gone for yet another DUCK.

He can now open a duck farm! pic.twitter.com/5NQOyHYhUI — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) June 24, 2024

Khatam. Tata Tata. Bye bye. Goodbye. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 24, 2024

Virat Kohli in important series.



Selectors should not consider choosing Virat Kohli for the T20 series!#INDvsAUS



pic.twitter.com/4BxUcYWg3A — Ayush Jain (@xayushjain) June 24, 2024

Five ball duck for Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/bBOzQGfyaq — Dev Meena (@DevJaGjeeVanpuR) June 24, 2024