Imsha Rehman Video Leaked: Pakistani TikTok Star Deactivates Social Media Accounts After Private Clips Leaks

Imsha Rehman, a Pakistani TikTok star, deactivated her social media accounts after her private video leaked and went viral. She faced backlash from netizens, who accused her of purposely uploading her intimation clip online to gain followers and attention.

The alleged video circulated on social media, and this user took screenshots and tagged Rehman, leading to widespread trolling of her, due to which she was forced to deactivate her TikTok and Instagram accounts. However, it is learned that she appears to be the victim of data theft or breaching.

Before deactivating her social media accounts, the 22-year-old TikTok talked about facing harassment online, with negative comments flooding her posts. She called the backlash "overwhelming." Another TikTok video of her marking rounds on social media websites, in which she can be heard saying, "Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai."

This is the second such case after Minahil Malik, whose private video with her boyfriend recently surfaced online. Her followers, too, accused it of being a publicity stunt. Malik reportedly quit Instagram after the controversy.

Who is Imsha Rehman?

Imsha Rehman is a Pakistani social media influencer and TikTok star who is quite famous for her creativity and creating entertaining content at the age of 22. Pakistani creator has made a distinct identity for herself on social media platforms, especially Instagram and TikTok, where her videos and content are loved by many. But recently, she has been in the headlines for her personal video leak. However, data theft is being said to be the reason behind this.