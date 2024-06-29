IND vs SA: Netizens Divided on Virat Kohli's Performance in T20 World Cup 2024 Final Against South Africa

Veteran batsman Virat Kohli's knock of 76 runs in 59 balls during the T20 World Cup final against South Africa sparked debate among fans, with some calling it a "slow" innings. Kohli began aggressively, scoring boundaries early on. However, after India lost three quick wickets in the powerplay, his innings slowed down considerably. He reached his fifty in 48 balls, his slowest in international cricket. While he accelerated later in the innings, some fans felt he took too many deliveries in the middle overs, putting pressure on his partner Axar Patel.

India started strongly, scoring 15 runs in the first over with Kohli leading the charge. However, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant fell in quick succession, followed by Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal by Kagiso Rabada. With India at 34-3, a collapse seemed imminent. Kohli then steadied the innings with a 72-run partnership alongside Axar Patel (47). Shivam Dube also chipped in with a valuable 27 runs from 16 balls. South Africa's bowling attack was led by Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje, who claimed two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

India 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) vs South Africa.

Despite Kohli's crucial knock, opinions on social media were mixed. Some praised his steady role in a tense situation, while others believed his scoring rate could have been better.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Virat Kohli in the world cup finals pic.twitter.com/ICVYd3GQAO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 29, 2024

Chokli playing test match on flattest pitch on earth 😭😭



I have never seen more overrated player than chokli. pic.twitter.com/E3NT8sVEi3 — ` (@Itz_Bl3ze) June 29, 2024

- 72* (44) in the 2014 Semi Final.

- 77 (58) in the 2014 Final.

- 89* (47) in the 2016 Semi Final.

- 50 (40) in the 2022 Semi Final.

- 78 (59) in the 2024 Final.



VIRAT KOHLI - THE MAN FOR BIG STAGES...!!!! 🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sJYm8IRgej — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2024

Virat Kohli completely played for the milestone. The crowd's reaction says it all zero boundaries in the last 35 balls. 💔



RETIRE ASAP CHOKLI pic.twitter.com/5I1djPCBsv — Jod Insane (@jod_insane) June 29, 2024

Virat Chokli - 76 (59)

Rest of the team - 100(61)



Selfish Statpadder holding India back 💔pic.twitter.com/suaRd4GPCe — 🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ (@katthikathir) June 29, 2024

Came in as hope for 1.3 billion and left making 1.3 billion hearts happy.



That's Virat Kohli for you. pic.twitter.com/d0tiqbh5lW — Kevin (@imkevin149) June 29, 2024