IND vs SA: Netizens Divided on Virat Kohli's Performance in T20 World Cup 2024 Final Against South Africa
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 29, 2024 10:56 PM2024-06-29T22:56:02+5:302024-06-29T23:07:51+5:30
Veteran batsman Virat Kohli's knock of 76 runs in 59 balls during the T20 World Cup final against South ...
Veteran batsman Virat Kohli's knock of 76 runs in 59 balls during the T20 World Cup final against South Africa sparked debate among fans, with some calling it a "slow" innings. Kohli began aggressively, scoring boundaries early on. However, after India lost three quick wickets in the powerplay, his innings slowed down considerably. He reached his fifty in 48 balls, his slowest in international cricket. While he accelerated later in the innings, some fans felt he took too many deliveries in the middle overs, putting pressure on his partner Axar Patel.
India started strongly, scoring 15 runs in the first over with Kohli leading the charge. However, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant fell in quick succession, followed by Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal by Kagiso Rabada. With India at 34-3, a collapse seemed imminent. Kohli then steadied the innings with a 72-run partnership alongside Axar Patel (47). Shivam Dube also chipped in with a valuable 27 runs from 16 balls. South Africa's bowling attack was led by Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje, who claimed two wickets each.
Brief Scores:
India 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) vs South Africa.
Despite Kohli's crucial knock, opinions on social media were mixed. Some praised his steady role in a tense situation, while others believed his scoring rate could have been better.
Here's how netizens reacted:
Always the KINGGGGG— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 29, 2024
well done @imVkohli
👏👏👏👏👏#INDvSA#T20WorldCup#CricketTwitter
FIFTY BY VIRAT KOHLI..!!— 𝐀 𝐃 𝐔 (@cricfootadnan) June 29, 2024
An 48 ball fifty by him. Very slow innings. #INDvSA | #INDvsSA | #INDvsSAFinalpic.twitter.com/uZjaKyCA2K
Virat Kohli in the world cup finals pic.twitter.com/ICVYd3GQAO— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 29, 2024
Chokli playing test match on flattest pitch on earth 😭😭— ` (@Itz_Bl3ze) June 29, 2024
I have never seen more overrated player than chokli. pic.twitter.com/E3NT8sVEi3
- 72* (44) in the 2014 Semi Final.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2024
- 77 (58) in the 2014 Final.
- 89* (47) in the 2016 Semi Final.
- 50 (40) in the 2022 Semi Final.
- 78 (59) in the 2024 Final.
VIRAT KOHLI - THE MAN FOR BIG STAGES...!!!! 🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sJYm8IRgej
Virat Kohli completely played for the milestone. The crowd's reaction says it all zero boundaries in the last 35 balls. 💔— Jod Insane (@jod_insane) June 29, 2024
RETIRE ASAP CHOKLI pic.twitter.com/5I1djPCBsv
Virat Chokli - 76 (59)— 🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ (@katthikathir) June 29, 2024
Rest of the team - 100(61)
Selfish Statpadder holding India back 💔pic.twitter.com/suaRd4GPCe
Came in as hope for 1.3 billion and left making 1.3 billion hearts happy.— Kevin (@imkevin149) June 29, 2024
That's Virat Kohli for you. pic.twitter.com/d0tiqbh5lW
#T20WorldCupFinal ALERT 🚨— Unprofessional Trolls (@_UnProTrolls) June 29, 2024
If Virat Kohli Hit Fifty runs in #INDvsSA match than i will Paytm 250Rs to each and everyone who Follow and Retweet this Post ✍️ (8PM CLOSE)#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/zgRjCZYdxV