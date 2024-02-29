‘India, You Can Find Innovation Everywhere’: Bill Gates Shares Video With Nagpur Tea Seller ‘Dolly Chaiwalla’

Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday with a Nagpur-based tea seller who is popularly known as "Dolly Chaiwalla" and praised India's innovation culture. As soon as the American billionaire businessman, who is currently visiting India, posted the video, it went viral.

"In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn, even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea," the tech titan and philanthropist said in a post shared along with the video.

Watch Video:

Dolly Chaiwalla’s roadside tea stall is near the old VCA stadium in the Sadar area. The real name of the tea seller, a popular social media figure, is unknown, but he is famously called Dolly Chaiwalla. However, it was not known where and when the viral video was shot.