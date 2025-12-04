India’s Top Google Searches 2025: Sports, Cinema, AI Trends and Cultural Curiosity Defined the Year

India’s “Year in Search 2025” paints a clear picture of evolving interests, lifestyle changes and major events that shaped public attention. Google’s annual data shows that the country engaged deeply with topics related to entertainment, global affairs, culture and evolving technology. The report highlights how searches reflected moments of national pride, shifting social interests and viral trends. From sporting events and cinema releases to new digital tools, Indians used search engines to explore insights, definitions, schedules and updates. The trends also reveal a strong mix of learning-based searches and curiosity-driven queries, showing how information consumption continues to evolve.

Sport remained at the forefront of India’s search behaviour, with the Indian Premier League retaining its position as the most searched topic for yet another year. Women’s cricket also witnessed a surge in attention, marking a milestone moment in the country’s sporting landscape. Teen cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the most searched personality of the year, while Jemimah Rodrigues topped the list of trending women sports icons. Major cricket tournaments, including the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, drove massive digital engagement as fans tracked match schedules, player performances and live updates.

Entertainment created its own buzz across platforms, driving curiosity around films, actors and global series. The film “Saiyaara” secured the top spot in movie searches, bringing actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into national focus. South Indian cinema continued its rise, with films like Kantara, Coolie and Marco witnessing high demand. Streaming culture remained influential, as internationally popular shows led search results, with Squid Game dominating interest once again. These trends reflect how language barriers blur online, transforming global content into everyday conversation among Indian audiences.

World developments also shaped search patterns, with users frequently looking up definitions and explanations related to international affairs. “What is a ceasefire?” became the year’s most searched meaning-based query, indicating increased awareness of global conflict and diplomacy. National moments like Operation Sindoor and the Maha Kumbh drew widespread attention, as people searched for live coverage, event schedules and official instructions. Environmental concerns, such as earthquake alerts and air quality updates, remained a recurring part of “near me” searches, signalling heightened safety awareness and real-time information needs.

Technology, especially artificial intelligence, emerged as one of the most significant themes in India’s search landscape. Google Gemini secured the second position in overall trending searches, demonstrating how seamlessly AI has integrated into daily use. Related tools such as Perplexity, Google AI Studio, DeepSeek and ChatGPT also gained momentum as individuals experimented with productivity and creative tasks. Trends involving Nano Banana and AI image prompts showed how people adopted new technology not just for work, but also for fun, imagination and viral-sharing culture across social platforms.

Health, tradition and lifestyle played an important supporting role in the year’s data. The Haldi wellness trend became a major non-digital phenomenon, highlighting India’s continued preference for natural remedies and traditional healing. Food searches showcased a blend of cultural identity and global tastes, with items like Ukadiche Modak and Thekua trending alongside dishes like Yorkshire pudding. Internet humour also thrived, as the “67 meme” topped viral charts. Characters like Labubu captured attention among collectors, while icons like Zubeen Garg and actor Dharmendra received renewed love as audiences revisited memories and celebrated nostalgia.