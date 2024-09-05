IndiGo Airlines Tamil Pilot Attempts to Speak Hindi Upon Passenger Request, Amazes Netizens (Watch Video)

Every day, many funny videos go viral on social media, but some stand out and captivate users. One such video featuring an indigo pilot is currently making waves. It’s so hilarious that you'll struggle to hold back your laughter. In an Instagram reel, Pradeep Krishnan, a Tamil Nadu resident, introduces himself and his crew in Hindi: "Hello, my name is Pradeep Krishnan. My first officer is Bala, and our lead is Priyanka. We'll be flying from Chennai to Mumbai today at 35,000 feet over a distance of 1,500 kilometers, with a flight time of one hour and thirty minutes, and expect some turbulence during takeoff, so please wear your seat belts. Thank you. Notably, a passenger requested the pilot to speak in Hindi, and he gladly obliged.

The pilot shared, "A very cute passenger asked me to make an announcement in Hindi. Indha Vechuko!!!!! I really tried." Although Pradeep Krishnan can communicate in South Indian languages, he chose Hindi at the passenger's request, which garnered praise from viewers. Many users commended the pilot's efforts.

The video has amassed over one million views on Instagram and received accolades from social media users. One user remarked, "Brother tries to prove that he is a South Indian whenever he gets a chance." Another expressed regret at missing the passenger's reactions, saying, "You should have captured the passenger's gestures... wish I was on that flight."

A third user humorously noted, "His Hindi is as good as my English." Actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati commented, "He charmed me by saying 'Udaayenge'."