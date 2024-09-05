Nida Dar Gets Trolled for Congratulating India on T20 WC Win and Wishing Happy Retirement to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Two Months Later

Pakistan women's all-rounder Nida Dar faced backlash on social media after she congratulated India on their T20 World Cup victory in a tweet posted more than two months after the tournament concluded.

Dar's message, which praised Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their contributions to world cricket, was met with criticism from some fans who questioned the timing of her post.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read: "Congrats to India on winning the @T20WorldCup 2024! A special shoutout to @ImRo45 @imVkohli for their immense contributions to world cricket. Your leadership, skill, and dedication have inspired millions around the world. Happy retirement, legends! "

The former Pakistan women's captain's delayed congratulatory message sparked a wave of online trolling.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Mam posted it from UC browser and this is successfully posted today 😭 — Alok Pradhan (@Alok_180) September 5, 2024

Internet explorer se post Kiya tha kya madam ? — sujay anand (@imsujayanand) September 4, 2024