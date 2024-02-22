IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Fans Engage in Social Media Battle with Funny Memes as Teams Face Off in Season Opener

Published: February 22, 2024

As cricket fans eagerly await the start of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March ...

As cricket fans eagerly await the start of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 22, excitement is building up. Fans are getting restless for the players to hit the field and get the show started. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), people are sharing loads of funny memes ahead of the IPL opener, which kicks off at 6:00 PM on March 22.

In this first match, the Chennai Super Kings, who've won the title five times, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli. Despite being a great player, Kohli hasn't won a title in the 16 seasons so far.

As players get ready for the start of the season, fans are having a blast on social media, sharing hilarious memes about the IPL.

Let's check out some of the funniest posts shared by cricket fans across the country.

Tags :IPL 2024 ScheduleChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreCricket NewsVirat KohliMs DhoniMemeViral news