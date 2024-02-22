IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Fans Engage in Social Media Battle with Funny Memes as Teams Face Off in Season Opener
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 22, 2024 07:04 PM2024-02-22T19:04:26+5:302024-02-22T19:05:30+5:30
As cricket fans eagerly await the start of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March ...
As cricket fans eagerly await the start of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 22, excitement is building up. Fans are getting restless for the players to hit the field and get the show started. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), people are sharing loads of funny memes ahead of the IPL opener, which kicks off at 6:00 PM on March 22.
In this first match, the Chennai Super Kings, who've won the title five times, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli. Despite being a great player, Kohli hasn't won a title in the 16 seasons so far.
As players get ready for the start of the season, fans are having a blast on social media, sharing hilarious memes about the IPL.
Let's check out some of the funniest posts shared by cricket fans across the country.
Me to RCB fans : 😂🤣🤡 https://t.co/GeyCSLUsyHpic.twitter.com/bic9AtAkLD— Gani 🌝 (@ganeshraj754) February 22, 2024
#RCB Fans Are you ready 🔥— Sekar 𝕏 (@itzSekar) February 22, 2024
IPL 2024 First March CSK vs RCB 🔥
Win or lose forever #ViratKohli
and @RCBTweets ❤️
#IPL2024pic.twitter.com/kfonC9o2XW
CSK VS RCB— USTAAD RAPO (@stfux_abhi_) February 22, 2024
RCB FAN ME :- pic.twitter.com/IYJPZe4VVd
Ye mujh se nahi dekha jayega bhai 🤧 16 saal ke rcb fans pahle match se hi rone lagenge 🤧 https://t.co/414iYfxul2pic.twitter.com/MscxPyflrr— A (@Avinash__11) February 22, 2024
*le #RCB fans right now #CSKvsRCB#IPL2024#IPLSchedule#IPLonJioCinemapic.twitter.com/h1nmNAI0Xr— Tejas Abnave (@Tejas_2521) February 22, 2024
First Match CSK VS RCB— Ram Reddy (Virat 18 )🔥 (@loyalreddy) February 22, 2024
THE CHEPAUK ....!!!
Tier 2 Dhobi fan's meku vuntundi ra🤙🔥#IPL2024#IPLSchedulepic.twitter.com/ejI0IM0kyh
Read Also| IPL 2024 Schedule for First 21 Matches Announced: Chennai Super Kings to Face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Season Opener on March 22
Read Also | IPL 2024 Schedule: Check Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Team Squads, Match Timings, and Venue DetailsOpen in app