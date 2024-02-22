IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Fans Engage in Social Media Battle with Funny Memes as Teams Face Off in Season Opener

As cricket fans eagerly await the start of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 22, excitement is building up. Fans are getting restless for the players to hit the field and get the show started. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), people are sharing loads of funny memes ahead of the IPL opener, which kicks off at 6:00 PM on March 22.

In this first match, the Chennai Super Kings, who've won the title five times, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli. Despite being a great player, Kohli hasn't won a title in the 16 seasons so far.

As players get ready for the start of the season, fans are having a blast on social media, sharing hilarious memes about the IPL.

Let's check out some of the funniest posts shared by cricket fans across the country.

#RCB Fans Are you ready 🔥



IPL 2024 First March CSK vs RCB 🔥



Win or lose forever #ViratKohli

and @RCBTweets ❤️



#IPL2024pic.twitter.com/kfonC9o2XW — Sekar 𝕏 (@itzSekar) February 22, 2024

CSK VS RCB

RCB FAN ME :- pic.twitter.com/IYJPZe4VVd — USTAAD RAPO (@stfux_abhi_) February 22, 2024

Ye mujh se nahi dekha jayega bhai 🤧 16 saal ke rcb fans pahle match se hi rone lagenge 🤧 https://t.co/414iYfxul2pic.twitter.com/MscxPyflrr — A (@Avinash__11) February 22, 2024

First Match CSK VS RCB

THE CHEPAUK ....!!!

Tier 2 Dhobi fan's meku vuntundi ra🤙🔥#IPL2024#IPLSchedulepic.twitter.com/ejI0IM0kyh — Ram Reddy (Virat 18 )🔥 (@loyalreddy) February 22, 2024

