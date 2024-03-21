IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Adorable Gesture Towards Kids During RCB Practice in Chennai Goes Viral; Watch Video

Virat Kohli, accompanied by fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates, has arrived in Chennai ahead of their IPL 2024 opening match. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB squad is set to face off against the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday, March 22, marking the start of the season.

The team landed in Chennai after attending the RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru, where they celebrated the Women’s Premier League (WPL) title victory of Smriti Mandhana and her team.

Upon reaching Chepauk on Tuesday night, the RCB squad engaged in an evening training session at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. During practice, Kohli noticed two children near the sidelines with coaching staff and took a moment to interact and entertain them, showcasing a heartwarming gesture captured in a viral social media clip.

Kohli, known for his stellar IPL performances and numerous individual records, has been with RCB since the inaugural season but is yet to clinch the coveted title. As the tournament approaches, Kohli is determined to fulfill his longstanding aspiration of securing RCB's first IPL trophy.